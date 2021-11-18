The UK has launched an investigation into the death of a woman who was caught up in the Skripal attack.

Following the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018, Britain announced a public enquiry into the murder of Dawn Sturgess, who was exposed to the nerve toxin Novichok and died as a result.

Sturgess, 44, died after mistakingly spraying herself with perfume from a discarded container that contained the lethal chemical weapon.

The poison used in the attack on Skripal in the small English city of Salisbury was allegedly carried in the bottle.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were discovered unconscious on a city bench. They were taken to the hospital and survived, and they now live in safety.

Priti Patel, the interior minister, expressed hope that the investigation “would provide consolation” to Sturgess’ family “through a better understanding of the circumstances” surrounding her death.

Heather Hallett, a member of Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, will lead the investigation, which is set to begin next year.

Hallett was in charge of a coroner’s inquest into Sturgess’ death, but wrote to Patel in September, warning that without more powers, a “full, fair, and effective” hearing could not be held.

She went on to say that a limited-scope inquest “cannot make any finding of civil or criminal culpability against a named person, or assign blame or inflict any consequence or punishment.”

The attack is being blamed on two Russian security agency officers who allegedly entered the country using fake passports.

In September, London warned the two — and a third agent who reportedly led the operation — that if they left Russia, they would be arrested and prosecuted.

The Kremlin has categorically rejected any involvement in the Skripal poisoning.

The Skripals were in a coma for days before waking up, but Sturgess, a local neighbor, died after picking up the discarded bottle.

Charlie Rowley, her partner, was hospitalized for weeks, and a police officer was given a non-lethal dose of the Soviet-era nerve toxin.

The crisis resulted in the largest-ever diplomatic expulsion between Western and Russian governments.