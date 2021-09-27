The UK government is jeopardizing food security, according to the Trade Group.

An industry group warned Monday that the UK government’s emergency visa program for foreign poultry workers risked being too little, too late in preventing food shortages.

The government’s post-Brexit immigration and trade policies “risk destroying British food security,” according to British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths. Longer-term solutions are needed, he added.

In a statement, he called the establishment of a temporary visa plan for 5,500 poultry workers and 5,000 truck drivers for the three months leading up to Christmas “a positive start in the right direction.”

“However, there is a chance that this intervention will be too late,” Griffiths said.

“Because supply networks cannot simply be turned on and off, production plans are already well advanced, and required cutbacks due to continuous labor shortages have already been made.”

Britain is experiencing serious labor shortages in crucial areas, owing in part to the government’s limitations on EU workers following Brexit.

After energy firms were unable to find enough drivers to fulfill deliveries last week, fuel pumps have run dry as panic buying drains tanks at gas stations.

The government stated that it does not intend to enlist army reservists to drive petrol tankers at this time.

“However, as a responsible government, we are taking the necessary preparations in the event that additional measures are required,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

Christmas turkey and toy shortages are expected, according to trade groups, and the three-month visa program falls far short of what is required.

“I believe that will be a dead end in the short term,” Edwin Atema of the Dutch FNV union, which represents lorry drivers throughout Europe, told BBC radio.

“So more is needed, and I don’t believe the EU workers we speak to will come to the UK on a short-term visa to help the UK get out of the mess they created.”