The UK government bungled the start of the Covid crisis, according to MPs.

According to a parliamentary study released Tuesday, the British government’s failure to lock down society when Covid-19 struck last year was “one of the most significant public health failures” in the country’s history.

A cross-party panel of British MPs determined the government’s pandemic planning was too focused on flu and had failed to absorb lessons from previous outbreaks of Sars, Mers, and Ebola, according to a stinging report.

The study, which was released after months of hearings by two parliamentary watchdog committees, comes ahead of an independent public inquiry of the government’s handling of the coronavirus, which is set to begin next year.

With roughly 138,000 Covid-19 deaths since March last year, Britain has been badly impacted by the pandemic, raising questions about why it has fared worse than other countries.

Two legislative committees suggested the administration waited far too long to implement lockdown measures in early 2020.

According to the study, top advisers advocated for a “planned policy” to take a “gradual and incremental approach” to treatments including social distancing, seclusion, and lockdowns.

They pointed out that this strategy had been proven “wrong” and had resulted in the loss of lives.

“During the early weeks of the pandemic, decisions on lockdowns and social separation — and the recommendations that led to them — rank as one of the most significant public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced,” they said.

The problems were exacerbated by a “policy approach of fatalism about Covid’s chances in the community.”

According to the report, government planning for a pandemic was misdirected and too “narrowly and inflexibly built on a flu model,” while some specialists accused ministers and advisers of “groupthink.”

“The Government took scientific advice seriously,” it said, “but there should have been more pushback from all to the early UK consensus that postponed a more complete lockdown.”

Britain had also been too sluggish to implement sick people and their homes’ isolation, and had applied “light-touch border controls” solely to nations with high Covid rates.

The panel heard from a number of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who criticized his former boss’s handling of the situation.

Johnson has also been chastised for delaying the commencement of the public inquiry.

In May, the British prime minister declared that the investigation will continue, examining his government’s conduct “as carefully and transparently as possible and learning every lesson for the future.”

However, he has argued that it should not begin before spring next year.