The Ugandan president has described the deadly blast as a “terrorist act.”

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described the explosion in Kampala’s capital, which killed one person and injured five others, as a “terrorist act,” vowing to track down those responsible.

A “severe blast” occurred at a grilled pork establishment in Komamboga, a northern Kampala suburb popular with roadside diners, at around 9 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Saturday, according to police.

Museveni claimed he had been informed that three persons had left a plastic shopping bag at the location, which detonated afterwards, killing one person and injuring five others.

“It appears to be a terrorist act, but we will apprehend the offenders,” Museveni tweeted.

Investigators were still examining the device site, he said, and more details, including advice for the public on “dealing with these probable terrorists,” would be given later.

“The public should not be afraid; we will beat this criminality just as we have defeated all other criminality perpetrated by pigs who have no regard for life,” Museveni stated.

On Sunday, journalists and members of the public were held several hundred meters (yards) away from the blast site by masked anti-terrorism police clad in black fatigues.

Police forensic officers in white overalls were observed inspecting the surroundings near the crime scene.

The explosion happened around two hours after the start of a statewide coronavirus curfew from night to dawn.

Security forces rushed to the scene in Komamboga, a fast-growing district about eight kilometers north of Kampala’s city center.

Locals frequent roadside cafes with plastic furnishings, especially young professionals moving into newly erected apartment buildings in the once-rural area.

The bombing occurred in an area popular with revellers looking for roasted meat and alcohol on a night out, according to local mayor Emmanuel Sserunjogi.

“The locals are terrified. It was such a heinous crime. The sound of the blast jolted many awake “According to AFP, he said.

In Kampala, a vibrant metropolis on the shores of Lake Victoria, this is the first such devastating incident in many years.

However, it came after a surge in recent weeks of indicators and warnings that a strike could be on the way.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for its first strike in Uganda on October 8, an alleged bombing of a police station in the Kawempe district, close to where Saturday’s explosion occurred.

The organization claimed that a unit from its Central Africa operation detonated an improvised explosive device, resulting in injuries and damage to police equipment, in a statement sent through its communication channels.

Authorities and local media have reported no explosions or injuries. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.