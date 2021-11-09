The UAE’s top diplomat is visiting Syria for the first time in almost a decade.

According to state media, the UAE’s top diplomat met Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday, marking the first such visit by a senior UAE official since the country’s civil war began ten years ago.

The visit is largely regarded as part of regional efforts to break Assad’s diplomatic isolation as Syria grapples with a spiraling economic catastrophe brought on by years of fighting and exacerbated by a slew of Western sanctions.

According to the official SANA news agency, “President Assad received UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed” and an accompanying group.

“They addressed bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and methods to strengthen cooperation in many sectors of shared interest during the meeting,” SANA reported.

In February 2012, as the suppression of widespread rallies seeking regime change was turning into a deadly war, the UAE severed ties with Syria, which is backed by the UAE’s regional competitor Iran.

The UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in December 2018. Following that, in March, a Gulf country called for Syria to rejoin the Arab League.

