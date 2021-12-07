The UAE shortens its working week and adopts a Western-style weekend.

In a huge adjustment aimed at enhancing competitiveness, the United Arab Emirates is cutting its official working week to four and a half days and changing its weekend to Saturday and Sunday, officials said on Tuesday.

From January 1, government agencies must follow the “national working week,” which deviates from the regional practice of taking a full day off on Friday for Muslim prayers.

The resource-rich and ambitious UAE has become the only Gulf country without a Friday-Saturday weekend, bringing it in step with the rest of the world.

The public-sector weekend now begins at noon on Fridays and ends on Sundays, according to the new schedule. All year, Friday prayers will be held after 1:15 p.m. in mosques.

The decision aims to “better connect the UAE with global markets,” according to state news outlet WAM, which also claims that the new working week is the world’s shortest.

“The UAE is the first country in the world to implement a national working week that is shorter than the global five-day week,” according to WAM.

The Western-style weekend, which had been rumored for years, was finally confirmed less than a week after the former British colony commemorated its 50th anniversary.

Until 2006, the UAE had a Thursday-Friday weekend, which was replaced by Fridays and Saturdays, with the private sector following suit.

According to the WAM research, “the longer weekend is part of the UAE government’s attempts to improve work-life balance and social wellness while enhancing performance to promote the UAE’s economic competitiveness.”

“From an economic standpoint, the new working week will better align the UAE with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic position on the global economic map,” the statement continued.

“It will facilitate stronger international business relations and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational enterprises by ensuring easy financial, trade, and economic interactions with nations that follow a Saturday/Sunday weekend.”

The new agreement is the another dramatic move by the UAE, which last year defied decades of Arab consensus by normalizing relations with Israel, resulting in the opening of hundreds of millions of dollars in commerce.

On social media, where the subject was trending and the official WAM tweets were extensively retweeted, it was largely well received.

“I’m delighted to see this shift,” one Twitter user commented, “despite the fact that I’ve grown accustomed to the Friday-Saturday weekend after all these years.”

“UAE made a wise decision. It accomplishes multiple objectives. Weekends are now in sync with the rest of the world “Another person tweeted.

Businesses could pick their working week, but they were more likely to match with the, according to Scott Livermore, chief economist at Oxford Economics Middle East.