The two Koreas have agreed to re-establish communications after a period of severance.

North and South Korea said on Tuesday that cross-border communications have been restored, more than a year after Pyongyang cut off all official lines between the two foes, who are still officially at war.

After fears of activists sending anti-Pyongyang pamphlets over the border, the North unilaterally cut off all official military and political communication lines with the South in June of last year.

Despite three meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2018, inter-Korean relations were at a standstill.

However, the two sides said on Tuesday morning that all communication lines had been restored.

“According to an agreement reached between the senior leaders, the north and the south agreed to reopen all inter-Korean communication liaison lines at 10:00 a.m. on July 27,” according to the North’s official KCNA news agency.

According to Moon’s administration, the two Koreas’ leaders have been exchanging personal letters since April in an effort to improve relations, and have agreed to restore the hotlines as a first step.

“The two leaders also pledged to restore mutual trust between the two Koreas as quickly as possible and resume their relationship,” the statement continued.

In Singapore in June 2018, the dovish South Korean president is credited with brokering the first-ever meeting between North Korea and a sitting US president.

However, after a second summit between Kim and then-US President Donald Trump in Hanoi collapsed, Pyongyang effectively cut off relations with Seoul, putting nuclear talks on hold.