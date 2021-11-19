The Turkish people have been hit hard by the currency crisis.

Abdullah Cici, a Turkish pensioner, and his wife Hatice traveled across Istanbul in search of discounts at a prominent bazaar.

They had been let down.

“We require numerous items, but we are unable to purchase them. Over there is salami and sujuk (sausage). I am a person. I yearn for them as well, but I can’t afford them “he stated

“Our wages have depreciated to the point that they are now worthless.”

The market’s pricing swings show the toll that surging inflation and a currency that has lost about a third of its value versus the dollar has taken on consumers this year.

The lira hit a new low against the dollar on Thursday, trading at 11.30 against the dollar, as the central bank reportedly bowed in to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s insistence to cut interest rates for the third month in a row.

The majority of Turkey’s difficulties, according to analysts, are the result of unconventional economic policies that prioritize economic growth at the expense of rising inflation and a weakening currency.

Annual inflation has risen to 20%, four times the government’s aim.

The Cicis have had to change their ways.

Hatice Cici, clutching a little bag of goods worth 120 lira ($10.78, 9.5 euros), explained, “We buy in small amounts, half a kilogramme instead of one.”

A loaf of fresh white bread now costs 2.5 lira, down from two lira a month earlier. Mince beef costs roughly 90 lira per kilo, up from 70 lira in October. The price of five kilos of oil has increased from 80 to 100 lira.

While unemployment is in the double digits, the net minimum wage is 2,825 lira.

Erdogan has blamed unmanageable price spikes on large supermarket chains.

“Erdogan is in charge,” said Fawad Razaqzada, a ThinkMarkets analyst.

“Regardless of how high inflation is or how the economy is doing, if he wants lower interest rates, he will get lower rates,” Razaqzada added.

“Unfortunately, seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for the Turkish lira is very difficult.”

At Istanbul’s crowded Eminonu retail neighborhood, vendors cry, “There is no price rise at our shop.”

Naime, a senior, has kept track of the fluctuating prices in a notepad she keeps in her luggage.

“Everything is calculated by me. I make a list of costs “she stated

“I am unable to purchase whatever I desire. When I return to the market the next day, the pricing is never the same “she stated

She used to have money and could travel on vacations with her family.

“We can’t do any of that right now since we’re just scraping by.”

Feriye, another retiree, said she. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.