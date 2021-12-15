The Turkish Lira is falling in value ahead of a likely interest rate cut.

On the eve of a meeting at which the central bank was expected to decrease interest rates for the fourth month in a row, the Turkish lira extended its record decline on Wednesday.

The currency has lost half of its value since the beginning of the year, and 30 percent in the last month alone, as policymakers give in to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demands to lower borrowing costs amid rising inflation.

In 2016, a dollar could purchase three liras, and on January 1, it could buy 7.43 liras. On Wednesday, it was worth 14.70 liras, with a year-on-year increase in consumer prices of more than 20%.

Erdogan has declared a “economic war of independence” in which he fights inflation by lowering borrowing costs, defying conventional market economics.

Instead, central banks around the world are rising or planning to raise rates to offset consumer price increases caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysts and diplomats believe Erdogan’s pro-growth policies were implemented in an attempt to boost declining support ratings ahead of a general election likely in the next 18 months.

Erdogan feels “unchained,” according to a senior Western diplomat, after stocking the central bank with loyalists and dismissing ministers who failed to subscribe to his unconventional beliefs.

For much of the past year, Erdogan’s public support has remained near the bottom of his 19-year rule.

In most polls, he is expected to lose in a runoff against possible presidential candidates, a result that could throw his Islamic-rooted party into turmoil.

Erdogan has used China as an example in his desire for unrestricted economic expansion.

Over the past two decades, China has lowered the value of its currency in order to stimulate exports and achieve exceptional rates of economic growth.

This resulted in the emergence of a new middle class, which aided China in achieving more sustained consumer-driven growth.

Between July and September, Turkey’s GDP grew at a 7.4 percent annual rate.

However, most observers believe Erdogan’s efforts to accelerate job creation and economic progress through low-cost exports will result in social unrest.

Turkey imports the majority of its raw resources and spends foreign currency on oil and natural gas from other countries.

The continual weakening of the Turkish lira makes these purchases more expensive.

Turkey’s net hard currency reserves, according to economists, are dangerously low — and even negative when so-called “currency swap” arrangements with ally countries’ banks are taken out.

By intervening four times, the central bank has further eroded its reserves. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.