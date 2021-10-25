The Turkish Lira has risen in response to signs that Erdogan’s feud with the West is coming to an end.

On Monday, the Turkish lira soared on hopes that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would back down from his threat to withdraw ten Western ambassadors over their backing for a detained civil society leader.

On Monday, the US and other of the concerned countries issued identical statements stating that they abided by a UN norm prohibiting diplomats from interfering in the domestic affairs of the host country.

Erdogan “welcomed” the assurances, according to Anadolu, before walking into a cabinet meeting focused on what had threatened to become his 19-year rule’s most serious diplomatic crisis.

On expectations that Erdogan would offer a compromise solution in a television address later on Monday, the lira pulled back from a historic low and was trading up half a percent against the dollar.

On Thursday, he threatened the ambassadors, and on Saturday, he doubled down, declaring the ten envoys “persona non grata” in broadcast remarks.

The solution, according to political expert Soner Cagaptay, will maintain the 10 embassies in Ankara fully operational while Erdogan refuses “the ambassadors audition at his palace until (planned) replacements come in Ankara.”

The problem began last Monday, when the US, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden released an extraordinary statement appealing for the release of imprisoned benefactor Osman Kavala.

For the past four years, the 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman has been imprisoned without being convicted.

Supporters see Kavala as an innocent emblem of Erdogan’s growing intolerance of political dissent following a failed military coup attempt in 2016.

Erdogan, on the other hand, accuses Kavala of funding a wave of anti-government protests in 2013 and subsequently playing a role in the attempted coup.

At a four-day conference ending on December 2, the Council of Europe’s human rights watchdog could initiate its first disciplinary hearings against Turkey in response to Kavala’s case.

However, according to Cagaptay and other analysts, numerous European powers, including NATO member Britain, have declined to join the Western appeal for Kavala’s release.

“The UK, Spain, and Italy’s conspicuous absence… is telling,” Cagaptay wrote, “testing to the creation of a sub-group within the Western family of nations proficient at avoiding confrontation with Ankara.”

Erdogan’s tenure as Prime Minister and President has been marked by a series of crises, followed by reconciliations with the West.

Analysts, on the other hand, said the expulsions threatened to expose the deepest and most serious flaws in the system. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.