The Turkish Coastguard has warned Cyprus’ police patrol boat.

As tensions rise ahead of the Turkish president’s visit to the breakaway north, Cypriot police say the Turkish coastguard fired warning shots at one of their vessels patrolling for unauthorized migrants off the island’s north coast on Friday.

The government of Cyprus said it was drafting a UN protest over the occurrence, which it described as the first of its type.

A Turkish diplomatic source, however, denied that the Turkish or Turkish Cypriot coastguards had opened fire on any Greek Cypriot vessel.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the breakaway north of the island next week to commemorate Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus in 1974, a visit that Greek Cypriots consider as provocative given the ongoing reunification discussions.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the Turkish coastguard was observed 11 nautical miles from the little fishing port of Kato Pyrgos, just west of the UN-monitored armistice line separating government-held territory from the north.

The coastguard cutter was inside Cypriot territorial waters around 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) when the incident occurred, according to Cyprus police spokesman Christos Andreou.

According to him, the boat was on a routine patrol to look for irregular migrants in the area, which is a major transit point for migrants arriving from Turkey.

“Seeing the Turkish coastguard’s intentions, the patrol boat’s three-member crew wanted to avoid any conflict and headed toward the fishing shelter at Kato Pyrgos,” he said.

“The maritime police boat received warning shots from the Turkish coastguard at a distance of four nautical miles from the refuge.

“The Turkish coastguard then left for the occupied territories” (of northern Cyprus) because they were only a short distance from the shoreline, he claimed.

Even though the UN’s peacekeeping authority on the island does not extend offshore, Cyprus government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos informed public television that the government was drafting a protest to the UN.

He claimed the patrol boat was acting legally in Cyprus territorial seas, and the event underscored Turkey’s recent “aggressive behavior” toward the island.

“This is the first time something like this has happened,” Pelekanos added.

No coastguard vessel had opened fire, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.

“Neither a Turkish nor a Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus warship fired on a Greek Cypriot vessel. The source told AFP that this was not the case.

Tensions are high ahead of Erdogan’s visit to the island on Tuesday, when he will embark on what Greek Cypriots perceive as a confrontational tour. Brief News from Washington Newsday.