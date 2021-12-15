The Tunisian opposition opposes the extension of the parliament’s lockout.

Tunisian President Kais Saied’s critics condemned his decision to extend a months-long suspension of parliament on Tuesday, accusing him of sabotaging the country’s fledgling democracy.

On Monday, Saied vowed to continue with political reforms in Tunisia, months after sacking the government, freezing the legislature, and assuming broad executive powers.

Before a vote on July 25, the former law professor promised an 11-week “public consultation” to develop “draft constitutional and other revisions.”

It will be one year since he seized control in the North African country, which was beset by political and economic woes exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saied had sought to govern by decree in October, raising fears about the first democracy to emerge from the Arab revolutions of 2011.

On Monday, he announced that parliament would be suspended until new elections are held on December 17th, the anniversary of the revolution that ousted tyrant Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

The Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, which has played a prominent role in Tunisian politics since Ben Ali’s ouster, has been more isolated as a result.

Many Tunisians supported Saied’s efforts, as they were tired of a dysfunctional and corrupt system. However, he has faced mounting opposition in the form of domestic demonstrations and international pressure.

Washington, on the other hand, reacted positively to Saied’s announcement.

“We applaud President Saied’s declaration of a schedule for political reform and parliamentary elections, and we look forward to a transparent reform process that includes different political and civil society views,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

On Friday, envoys from the G7 countries and the European Union asked Tunisia to provide a timeline for returning to democratic institutions.

Slaheddine Jourchi, a political expert, stated on Tuesday that Saied was “motivated to see his political vision through to the end.”

Opponents accuse Saied of trying to continue his one-man reign and recreate the political system on his own.

The lack of a vision for addressing the country’s serious social and economic problems was criticized by Noureddine Taboubi, the chairman of the influential UGTT trade union.

“When are we going to talk about the constitution? People nowadays are living on empty stomachs and are becoming poorer “In Sfax’s industrial hub, he told media.

He told union members that the union had supported Saied’s July 25 actions, but that “we didn’t give (him) a blank cheque.”

Nonetheless, some Tunisians applauded Saied’s latest move.

