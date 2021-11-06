The trial of two white men accused of murdering a black jogger has begun.

Opening arguments in the trial of three white men accused of murdering a Black jogger began on Friday, with prosecutors alleging they had no legitimate motive to pursue him and defense attorneys claiming they were simply attempting to make a “citizen’s arrest.”

For the February 2020 shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael, 65, a retired police officer, his son Travis, 35, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, are facing murder and other charges.

A violent video of Arbery’s shooting went viral on social media, adding gasoline to last year’s racial protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, prompted by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, by a white police officer.

The three defendants claim they mistaken Arbery for a burglar in their Georgia suburb of Satilla Shores and used a state legislation that has since been repealed to make an arrest.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski denied the allegations and took the jury, which consisted of 11 white individuals and one Black person, through the circumstances that led to Arbery’s death.

The McMichaels and Bryan, who were armed with a shotgun and a handgun, chased Arbery around their neighborhood in their pickup trucks based on “assumptions and driveway selections,” according to Dunikoski.

“Everything these defendants did was predicated on assumptions,” she said. “They made decisions in their driveways based on assumptions that resulted in the death of a young guy.” According to the prosecutor, the three men had no cause to assume Arbery, an ardent jogger, had done any crime as he ran past their homes on the day of the shooting.

“There’s no proof that anyone was making an arrest in this situation,” Dunikoski added. “‘I was making a citizen’s arrest today,’ no one said. No one said anything like that. “The defendants didn’t only follow Mr. Arbery in their truck,” the judge noted “she stated

“Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael wanted to confront Mr. Arbery, and they had their guns with them,” she claimed.

According to the prosecutor, Gregory McMichael yelled at the fleeing Arbery, “Stop or I’ll blow your fucking head off.”

Arbery was trailed by the men in their trucks for five minutes before being “caught like a rat,” according to Dunikoski, who used a description given to police by Gregory McMichael.

“This was a five-minute assault on Mr. Arbery, and the only thing Mr. Arbery did was flee,” she claimed.

Video of Gregory and Travis McMichael following Arbery was played to the jury.