The trial of the alleged 9/11 mastermind will resume just days before the 20th anniversary.

The trial of suspected September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other defendants will resume on Tuesday, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, raising new hopes for justice and revenge.

Mohammed and his co-defendants, who have been held at the US naval facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nearly 15 years in the “War on Terror” jail, will appear before the military trial here for the first time since early 2019.

However, following a 17-month hiatus due to the coronavirus epidemic, the case is expected to resume where it left off, with the defense attempting to invalidate most of the government’s evidence as tainted by the defendants’ torture while in CIA custody.

Air Force Colonel Matthew McCall, the case’s eighth military judge, suggested a slow start on Sunday, deciding to hold an opening hearing focusing on his own qualifications on Tuesday. In a war crimes tribunal, lawyers for both parties are able to probe a new judge for possible bias.

Meetings with military prosecutors and defense teams will dominate the remainder of the week.

With dozens of motions pending to obtain evidence that military prosecutors refuse to provide, defense attorneys say the pretrial phase could easily go another year, putting any chance of a jury trial and verdict well off the horizon.

“I don’t know,” one defense attorney, James Connell, said when asked if the case would ever reach that point.

The five defendants – Mohammed, Ammar al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, and Mustafa al-Hawsawi – are all weak, according to their lawyers, and have suffered the long-term effects of torture they sustained at hidden CIA “black” sites between 2002 and 2006.

The cumulative impact of 15 years in tough, isolated conditions since arrival, according to the attorneys, is also a factor.

They’ll appear in a high-security military tribunals courtroom ringed by razor-wire gates, each with his own legal team.

Family members of some of the 2,976 people they are suspected of murdering two decades ago will be in the audience, as will a huge group of reporters to commemorate the melancholy anniversary on Saturday.

In the war crimes trial, the five face the death penalty for murder and terrorism.

Attorneys designated by the military, as well as pro bono lawyers from the commercial sector and non-governmental organizations, are representing them.

Prosecutors have treated the case as closed since the beginning, even when it wasn’t. Brief News from Washington Newsday.