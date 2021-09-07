The trial of the alleged 9/11 mastermind resumes just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

On Tuesday, alleged September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other defendants appeared in court for the first time in over 18 months as US military prosecutors seek justice two decades after the world-shaking terror attacks.

Mohammed sauntered easily into the courtroom in the US military facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with a dense, graying red beard, as the nine-year-old trial reopened following a protracted hiatus due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Prosecutors, interpreters, and five defense teams for Mohammed and suspected co-conspirators Ammar al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, and Mustafa al-Hawsawi crowded the military tribunal courtroom.

Members of the families of the 2,976 persons the defendants are accused of murdering were in the crowd, behind thick glass, almost exactly 20 years ago.

If proven guilty, the defendants might face the death penalty.

However, with the pretrial phase now in its ninth year and bogged down by what has become the fundamental issue, that the five were tortured repeatedly by the CIA after their detention, there is no imminent resolution in sight.

Without political intervention — President Joe Biden promised during his campaign to close the military jail at Guantanamo Bay – a full trial, let alone a verdict, might take more than a year to begin.

On Tuesday, the trial resumed in the extremely secure “Camp Justice” courtroom on a hilltop in the US military facility at Guantanamo Bay.

The court last met in February of this year, just as the coronavirus began to spread across the United States.

The trial will take place approximately 10 kilometers (six miles) from the coast prison camps where the five defendants and 34 other “War on Terror” detainees have been imprisoned for the past 15 years or more.

The hearing began with a new judge, Air Force Colonel Matthew McCall, who is the seventh to be appointed to the bench.

McCall began by asking each of the defendants if they were aware of the hearing’s rules.

They all said yes, some in English and others in their native tongues.

There is little doubt that Mohammed, or KSM as he is known, was engaged in the planning of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

He informed interrogators that he proposed the plan to Osama bin Laden in 1996, and that he oversaw the attack’s execution, in which 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four American passenger jets and crashed two into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon, while a counterattack by Brief News from Washington Newsday.