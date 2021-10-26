The trial for the murder of an elderly Jewish woman in France has begun.

On Tuesday, two men went on trial for the 2018 murder of an elderly Jewish lady, which sparked protests and raised concerns about anti-Semitic crime in France.

Mireille Knoll, 85, was found partially burned in her apartment in central Paris after being stabbed 11 times before her home was set on fire.

President Emmanuel Macron attended the burial of a survivor of a historic 1942 roundup of over 13,000 Jews in Paris, which she avoided by fleeing to Portugal with her mother during World War II.

A 25-year-old homeless guy with psychological issues and the 31-year-old son of one of Kroll’s neighbors have been accused with her murder.

Both deny killing the weak and immobile grandmother and accuse each other for her death. They met in prison and have previous convictions for theft and assault.

As he approached the courtroom, Gilles-William Goldnadel, a lawyer for Knoll’s family, told reporters, “We will need a miracle for the truth to come out of their mouths,” adding that it was a case of “anti-Semitism motivated by financial gain.”

Because one of the suspects, Alex Carrimbacus, overheard co-accused Yacine Mihoub “talking about Jews’ money and their affluence,” prosecutors are examining the murder as an anti-Semitic hate crime.

He further said Mihoub stabbed her while shouting “Allahu akbar” (“God is greatest”).

Prosecutors believe that the probe revealed Mihoub’s “ambivalent” stance toward Islamic radicalism.

Charles Consigny, Mihoub’s lawyer, disputed any anti-Semitic motivation, saying that the claim that his client was an Islamist “doesn’t stand up for a second.”

He claimed that prosecutors “lacked the confidence to discard the anti-Semitic motive due to public pressure.”

Macron had claimed shortly after Knoll’s death that her assailant had “murdered an innocent and vulnerable woman because she was Jewish, sullying our most fundamental values and our memory.”

Mihoub, 31, and Carrimbacus, 25, were both in court in Paris for the trial, which is expected to go until November 10.

The assassination was the latest in a string of incidents that have alarmed France’s 500,000-strong Jewish community and heightened fears that rising Islamic extremism is fueling anti-Semitism.

A silent march in her honor, attended by government ministers and the heads of France’s political parties, drew an estimated 30,000 people in March 2018.

Sabrina Moise, one of the organizers, remarked at the time.