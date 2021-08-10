The trial for the mass murder of Iranians in 1988 has begun in Sweden.

In a landmark case that is sure to fuel tensions in Iran, an Iranian official accused of complicity in the 1988 murder of hundreds of political dissidents goes on trial in Sweden on Tuesday.

While working as an assistant to the deputy governor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran, Hamid Noury, 60, is accused by Swedish prosecutors of “intentionally taking the lives of a very large number of prisoners sympathetic to or belonging to the People’s Mujahedin” (MEK) between 30 July and 16 August 1988.

Human rights groups have long pushed for justice for the estimated 5,000 detainees slain across Iran on the instructions of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in retaliation for attacks carried out by the MEK at the end of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq conflict.

According to Swedish court officials, Tuesday’s lawsuit is the first of its sort against a person accused of the murders.

A group of 30 people, including justice advocate and former political prisoner Iraj Mesdaghi, brought the claims to the Swedish authorities’ notice.

Mesdaghi enticed Noury to the Nordic country with the lure of a luxurious cruise after building an evidence dossier of “several thousand pages” on the former prison official. Noury was apprehended as soon as he set foot on Swedish land.

Sweden’s universal jurisdiction concept means that Swedish courts can try someone for serious crimes like murder or war crimes regardless of where the alleged crimes occurred.

Mesdaghi told AFP, “This is the first time one of the persecutors has been held accountable in another country.”

Noury’s lawyer, Thomas Soderqvist, told AFP that Noury “denies any charge of involvement in the supposed executions of 1988.”

The subject is extremely contentious in Iran, as campaigners accuse current government members, most notably incoming President Ebrahim Raisi, of being involved in the executions.

Amnesty International accused the former head of Iran’s judiciary in 2018 of being a member of a “death commission” behind the secret executions.

Raisi denied involvement but paid “tribute” to Ayatollah Khomeini’s “command” to carry out the purge when questioned in 2018 and 2020.

In 1989, Khomeini passed away.

More than 150 people, including Nobel Laureates, former leaders of state, and former United Nations officials, asked for an international investigation of the 1988 executions in early May.

Hamid Noury is also accused of participating in the execution of other detainees during the same time period based on their philosophy or beliefs, whom he considers to be opponents.