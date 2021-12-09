The trial for the 2016 Brussels bombings is scheduled to begin in October 2022.

A Belgian court announced Wednesday that the trial of ten individuals accused of involvement in terrorist attacks in Brussels in 2016 that killed 32 people will begin in October of next year.

Six of the accused are already on trial in France for the November 2015 Paris attacks, including French-Moroccan Salah Abdeslam.

Laurence Massart, a judge at the Brussels appeals court, stated that the trial would begin at 9 a.m. on October 10, 2022, but did not indicate how long it would go.

It might go until the summer of 2023, according to the federal prosecutor’s office.

Approximately 1,000 civil parties, relatives of victims, or those who were harmed by the attacks are likely to file compensation claims.

“Murders committed in a terrorist context” will be charged against the accused.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at Brussels International Airport on March 22, 2016, while a third blew himself up at a crowded Brussels Metro station.

The cell that carried out the assaults in Belgium was linked to the Paris attacks in November 2015, which killed 130 people.

Abdeslam is the most well-known of the accused, having been apprehended after a shootout in Brussels. He is apparently the only surviving member of the cell directly involved in the Paris attacks.

Both the Brussels and Paris attacks have been blamed on the Islamic State.

Only four of the ten accused in Brussels were not indicted in connection with the Paris attacks. They’re suspected of supplying logistical support to the primary suspects in the Brussels attacks.

The criminal trial in Brussels, which will take place in a specially created high-security court in the former NATO headquarters, will be the largest in Belgian history.

Because of “material contingencies relating to the exceptional nature of the trial,” Massart ruled the trial could not be place in a regular Brussels court.

A preliminary hearing to compile the witness list has been set for September 12 of next year.