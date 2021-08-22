The ‘tragedy’ in Afghanistan demonstrates the EU’s need for geopolitical muscle, according to Borrell.

According to EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell, the Taliban’s capture of Kabul and the resulting botched multinational evacuation operation demonstrate that Europe needs to establish its own military capability independent of the US.

Borrell told AFP that European nations would struggle to evacuate their citizens and Afghan friends before the US operation at Kabul airport ended — maybe as early as August 31.

Several US allies have begged Washington to postpone the departure, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg revealed on Friday, because European operations could be halted without the security of the 6,000 US troops stationed at the airport.

The unexpected fall of the Western-backed Afghan government, chaotic scenes at the airport, and fears that a new generation of Afghan refugees may try to reach Europe have reignited talk of Europe acquiring the capability to act independently.

Only 150 Afghan personnel and family members have been permitted to flee to Europe so far, according to the EU diplomatic office in Kabul, and some of the planes despatched by EU military are flying out half-empty.

According to Borrell, a third of the passengers on a flight that arrived in Spain on Saturday were Americans.

“The issue is access to the airport – the US checks and security measures are very strong” and are preventing Afghan workers from passing through, according to Borrell, who added that Brussels had asked Washington to demonstrate “more flexibility.”

European policymakers are concerned that Kabul will not be an isolated incident, and that future crises in Iraq or the Sahel region of West Africa may necessitate comparable military interventions to protect European residents and interests — possibly without US help.

“I am quite disappointed in the way things have turned out, but no one asked for European input,” he remarked.

“Some countries will have to ask themselves tough questions about an American ally who, as Joe Biden put it, doesn’t want to fight other people’s battles.

“The Europeans don’t have a choice,” says the author. We must organize ourselves to deal with the world as it is, not as we wish it to be.”

The European Union is already working on a new “strategic compass,” a framework that would allow the EU’s 27 member states to pool diplomatic and military power and establish more “strategic autonomy,” as France’s President Emmanuel Macron puts it.

As far as events go. Brief News from Washington Newsday.