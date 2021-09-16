The Tourist Crew of SpaceX is ‘Healthy, Happy, And Resting.’

The all-civilian crew of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission is “healthy, joyful, and resting peacefully,” according to the company’s first update since the historic flight launched from Cape Canaveral the night before.

According to Elon Musk’s firm, the four American space tourists “traveled 5.5 times around Earth, performed their first round of scientific study, and enjoyed a couple of meals” before retiring to bed.

Musk tweeted that he had spoken with the crew directly and that “all is well.”

They’ll receive their first glimpse of the Dragon ship’s cupola after waking up — a gigantic observation dome that has been placed onto the spacecraft for the first time in place of a docking mechanism.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman, healthcare assistant Hayley Arceneaux, geoscientist Sian Proctor, and aerospace data engineer Chris Sembroski are orbiting the world at 590 kilometers altitude (367 miles).

That’s further away from Earth than the International Space Station, which orbits at 420 kilometers (260 miles), and the furthest any astronauts have traveled since a Hubble telescope maintenance trip in 2009.

The mission’s goal is to raise $200 million for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital while also studying the biological impacts of outer space on astronauts.

Its primary purpose, though, is to demonstrate that space is accessible to ordinary people as the US and private businesses such as SpaceX seek to commercialize space.

The space voyage comes at the end of a summer that has seen billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos duke it out to reach the final frontier.

However, these excursions only provided a few minutes of weightlessness, as opposed to the Inspiration4 crew’s three days in orbit before crashing down off the coast of Florida on Saturday.