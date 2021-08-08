The ‘Tour Like No Other’ Comes To An End With A Dramatic Springboks Victory.

With coronavirus, rioting, under-fire match officials, and critical comments about some of the rugby, the British and Irish Lions’ visit to South Africa was dubbed “a trip unlike any other.”

The tour had everything but spectators, as Covid-19 prevented them from attending any of the eight matches. From try sprees against under-strength teams to grueling Test clashes, the tour had it all except spectators.

Morne Steyn, 37, achieved a stunning double by winning two series against the Lions with late penalties, bringing the Tests to a thrilling finale.

He scored from inside his half to give the Springboks an unassailable 2-0 lead in 2009, and his 79th-minute goal from a closer range this weekend gave them a 2-1 victory in the most recent series.

From the time the Lions landed in Johannesburg on June 28 until they returned home from Cape Town this weekend, AFP Sport looks at some of the biggest challenges.

When the visitors arrived, Johannesburg was dealing with a third wave of coronavirus, and some players and personnel had to self-isolate, leaving the tourists without a reserve scrum-half for one match.

As they made their way to Cape Town, looting and arson erupted in Durban and Johannesburg, claiming 342 lives and spurred by former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment for refusing to attend a graft inquiry.

The Lions were reassured about their safety after Cape Town avoided what President Cyril Ramaphosa described as a “insurgency.”

The visitors scored 230 points in four games against franchise sides badly weakened by the absence of stars on Springbok duty, with winger Josh Adams scoring seven tries.

The strongest club, the Bulls, were unable to take on the Lions due to a coronavirus outbreak, therefore the Sharks filled the void by playing twice in four days, fielding a third-string side in the second game.

The only close match prior to the Tests was a one-point loss to South Africa. Given the number of Springboks on the team, one pundit claimed it would have been in violation of the trade descriptions act.

Before the first Test, Lions coach Warren Gatland created a commotion without saying anything, with the British media reporting that he was upset with South African Marius Jonker being the TV match official.

The headlines with no quotes suggested Gatland was anxious about having a local judge the Springboks, despite the fact that it was the South African media that turned on Jonker over a number of decisions.

After, Jonker, a former referee, was a late substitute in the "hot seat."