The top US trade official is unsure about the next steps in the China talks.

On Wednesday, US Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai remained coy about what steps the US would take if China failed to follow through on obligations made under a 2020 trade agreement.

She told reporters, “We are holding them accountable.” “Right now, we’re negotiating.” In order to reduce the trade imbalance between the two countries, the “phase one” agreement signed in January 2020 by former President Donald Trump included a commitment from Beijing to buy an additional $200 billion in American goods, including energy, agricultural, and manufactured goods, through 2021.

However, trade analysts believe China would fall short of its expectations, owing in part to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That’s the million-dollar issue,” Tai replied when asked what will happen in early 2022.

She is, however, “optimistic” about the talks between the world’s major economic powers.

“I don’t want anyone in this room to think we’re not making progress with our Chinese partners,” Tai remarked.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated under Trump, who slapped tariffs on $370 billion in Chinese goods in 2018, claiming “unfair” trade practices.

Many US corporations, however, have protested the tariffs, claiming that they push up costs because importers face the majority of the burden.

Tai spoke with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, for the second time in early October, but stated President Joe Biden would leave the punitive measures in place.

Tai underlined the importance of bilateral trade in her remarks on Wednesday, but she gave no indication of a timeline for the talks.

“The trading connection between the United States and China is massive and important. It’s also a key part of the US-China relationship as a whole “she stated