The Top Four Candidates in Chile’s Elections

Chile’s presidential elections will be held on Sunday, with surveys indicating two clear favorites from different political camps.

The top four challengers are profiled briefly below.

Gabriel Boric, a socialist congressman, is Chile’s youngest-ever presidential challenger aged 35, barely meeting the statutory minimum age to run.

He has the support of almost a quarter of polled voters, riding a tide of public enthusiasm for a more progressive social system.

In a country with deep-rooted social inequality, the former student movement leader has promised to send neoliberal economic policies “to the cemetery” as the candidate for the Approve Dignity alliance, which includes the Communist Party.

He has also pledged a “welfare state” in which “everyone gets the same rights regardless of their financial situation.”

Chile has one of the greatest per capita incomes and one of the biggest concentrations of multimillionaires in Latin America. However, the working and even upper-middle classes are severely in debt, typically to pay for private pensions and tuition.

Boric’s critics claim he lacks political expertise and are suspicious of his communist affiliation.

However, admirers argue that his lack of ties to the ruling elite, who are widely reviled, work in his favor.

On the far right is lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, 55, a supporter of Augusto Pinochet, Chile’s former dictator, and his neoliberal economic model, which opponents argue favors private sector at the expense of the poor and working classes.

Kast, the Republican Party’s leader, has voiced sympathies with other conservative politicians, such Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Donald Trump of the United States, but he dislikes being labeled as extreme right.

This is his second presidential campaign, after finishing fourth in 2017.

Kast is a member of a conservative Catholic movement and is married with nine children.

His German immigrant family relocated to Santiago in 1951 and made a fortune through sausage manufacturing and a restaurant franchise.

Kast’s economic plan calls for lower government spending, lower taxes, and fewer ministries, including the one for women’s affairs.

In a period of significant political instability, he has also promised to restore order, with many Chileans scared of immigration and crime, as well as upset about anti-government protesters’ violence and burning.

“Violence always favors the politician who promises order and restores the rule of law. Jose Antonio Kast is the man in this case, according to Mauricio Morales, a political expert at Talca University.

"Fear can be a bigger motivator at times.