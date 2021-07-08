The Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators due to Japan’s declaration of a state of emergency.

As Japan enters yet another state of emergency, Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa told the Japanese news agency Kyodo on Thursday that there will be no fans during the Tokyo Olympics.

The decision was taken by both the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers barely two weeks before the commencement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Spectators will now be allowed to only watch the games on television.

Fans from other nations have been prohibited for months, but the state of emergency means that the restriction will now also apply to local fans. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga proclaimed a state of emergency in an attempt to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading further.

“We need to scale up virus prevention measures, taking into account the impact of the Delta strain, in order to avoid the comeback of diseases from spreading across the country,” Suga said.

The current state of emergency will end on Sunday, but a new one will begin on Monday and last until August 22. The Olympics, which will take place from July 23 through August 8, will be hosted totally under martial law. On August 24, the Paralympic Games will begin in Tokyo.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The emergency designation came as a shock to IOC President Thomas Bach, who arrived in Tokyo just hours before the new measures were announced on Thursday. He was supposed to spend three days in self-isolation at a five-star hotel where IOC members are housed.

In establishing the state of emergency, Suga, who has historically liked fans, hinted at a no-fan Olympics.

He continued, “I have already stated that I will not hesitate to have no spectators.”

Only two weeks earlier, organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) planned to enable venues to be filled to 50% capacity but with crowds of no more than 10,000. The state of urgency has necessitated a late turnaround, which was always a possibility if the diseases worsened.

“We will have to explore the option of no spectators,” Marukawa said before heading into discussions with the IOC and others to discuss a fan ban.

