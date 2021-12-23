The Tiananmen Square Statue is demolished by Hong Kong University.

In the latest blow to academic liberties as China cracks down, Hong Kong’s oldest university initiated an overnight operation Thursday to demolish a statue commemorating those killed in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Since 1997, when the former British colony of Hong Kong was handed back to China, Jens Galschiot’s eight-metre (26-foot) high “Pillar of Shame” has sat on the University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) campus.

The sculpture recalls democratic demonstrators killed by Chinese authorities surrounding Tiananmen Square in 1989 and portrays 50 agonized faces and mutilated bodies piled on top of one another.

Its presence represented Hong Kong’s liberties in comparison to the Chinese mainland, where the events of Tiananmen Square are rigorously concealed.

However, following two years of democracy protests, Beijing is currently remaking Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image, and celebrating Tiananmen Square has practically become illegal.

HKU administrators ordered the sculpture to be removed in October, citing new but undefined legal dangers.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, they followed through on their pledge.

According to an AFP reporter on the scene, university staff employed floor-to-ceiling sheeting and plastic barriers to cover the monument from view while sounds of drilling and metal clanging could be heard throughout the night.

Security guards prevented journalists from approaching and attempted to prevent media outlets from taping.

Workers in hard hats were then seen maneuvering a large portion of the sculpture wrapped in plastic toward a nearby container with the help of a crane.

After the procedure was done, HKU certified that the statue had been taken and stored.

“The decision on the aging statue was made in the best interest of the University based on external legal advice and risk evaluation,” the university stated.

Its statement claimed that no party had ever received permission to display the statue and invoked the Crimes Ordinance from the colonial era to justify its removal.

This statute, which includes the crime of sedition, has been increasingly used by authorities to criminalize dissent, alongside a new national security law imposed by Beijing.

Galschiot told AFP that the university’s move on the monument, which he claims is his private property, was “odd” and “shocking.”

“This is a really costly sculpture. So, if they damage it, we will, of course, sue them “Added he. “It isn’t right.” Galschiot said he offered to return the statue and used a variety of methods to contact the university with the support of lawyers.

HKU officials never contacted him or informed him of the situation.