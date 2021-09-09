The Tiananmen Square Museum in Hong Kong was raided by Hong Kong police.

The museum that displays exhibits commemorating Beijing’s fatal crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989 was searched by Hong Kong security officials on Thursday, a day after they arrested four members of the group that administered the site.

Officers from the city’s newly formed national security police conducted a search of the now-closed June 4 museum on Thursday morning and blocked off the entrance.

Officers moved multiple exhibits out of the museum in the afternoon, including the museum’s giant logo, a paper model of the Goddess of Democracy – a symbol of the 1989 pro-democracy student movement in Beijing – photos of the alliance’s annual candlelight vigils in Hong Kong, and at least 36 boxes of materials from the museum to a truck.

The Hong Kong Alliance is the most recent victim of China’s draconian national security law, which was enacted last year in the city to quell dissent following massive and often violent democracy protests.

The raid came a day after security officials arrested Chow Hang-tung, the alliance’s vice-chairwoman, and three other leaders for violating the national security statute by “not supplying information.”

The four are currently being held in custody as part of an investigation.

Last month, investigators demanded financial and operational information from the organisation, accusing it of acting as a “foreign agent.”

Since its foundation in 1989, the request includes the personal information of all members, all meeting minutes, financial data, and any exchanges with other NGOs pushing for democracy and human rights in China.

Alliance members gave police a letter on Tuesday, the day before the information handover deadline, claiming that the request was illegal and arbitrary, and that no evidence of their wrongdoing had been offered.

Twelve democracy campaigners, including the alliance’s vice chairman Albert Ho, pleaded guilty to charges of instigating and joining an unauthorised assembly after a police raid on the museum on Thursday. The June 4 candlelight rally in 2020 was the first one banned by authorities since 1990.

Ho denied being foreign agents in his mitigation speech, claiming that the coalition was created by local democratic parties supporting democracy demonstrators in Beijing.

“Why did Hong Kong, a British colony thousands of miles away on the outskirts of the country at the time, get so involved in the 1989 Democracy Movement?” Ho remarked.

“The answer is plain and straightforward: Hong Kong residents who were about to reunite with our home country cherished the hope that she would progress toward independence. Washington Newsday Brief News.