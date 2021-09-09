The Tiananmen Square Museum in Hong Kong was raided by Hong Kong police.

Hong Kong police stormed a museum honoring Beijing’s fatal crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989 on Thursday, a day after arresting four members of the group in charge.

According to Chow’s lawyers and relatives, police accused one of the four arrestees — famous barrister Chow Hang-tung, the group’s vice-chairwoman – of encouraging subversion.

Officers from the newly formed national security unit were spotted carrying documents and exhibits away from the Hong Kong Alliance’s now-defunct June 4 museum.

A giant museum logo, a paper model of the Goddess of Democracy – a symbol of the 1989 pro-democracy student movement in Beijing – and photos of the massive annual candlelight vigils Hong Kongers hosted for Tiananmen Square victims, as well as dozens of boxes of materials, were among the items on display.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Chinese Patriotic Democratic Movements is the latest target of Beijing’s sweeping national security statute, which was imposed on the city last year to quell dissent following massive and often violent democratic protests.

Chow and three other alliance leaders were arrested by security officers before the museum raid. On Thursday, a fifth member of the group was apprehended.

They were initially detained for refusing to comply with the security law by refusing to hand over information, but the police eventually modified the charge against Chow.

Last month, investigators demanded financial and operational information from the organisation, accusing it of acting as a “foreign agent.”

Since its foundation in 1989, the request includes the personal information of all members, all meeting minutes, financial data, and any exchanges with other NGOs pushing for democracy and human rights in China.

Members of the alliance, however, have objected, calling the proposal illegitimate and arbitrary.

The arrests of Tiananmen Square vigil leaders, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, were “politically motivated” and a “blatant violation” of the law by those in authority.

On Twitter, Blinken stated, “Hong Kong authorities must halt continuous threats against civil society and individuals with differing political viewpoints.”

On Thursday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong retaliated against US criticism, urging the US to stop undermining the national security law and refrain from interfering in the affairs of the city.

Many of the alliance’s members are already imprisoned on national security or other protest-related offenses.

On the same day of the raid, 12 democracy activists, including the alliance’s incarcerated vice-chairman Albert, were arrested. Brief News from Washington Newsday.