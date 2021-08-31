The Taliban’s victory is a lesson to the rest of the world, according to the victorious Taliban.

After the last American combat aircraft left Afghanistan, effectively ending two decades of conflict, the Taliban welcomed the withdrawal as a “lesson for other invaders.”

According to AFP, the Taliban held a celebration at Kabul’s airport on Tuesday, sending congratulations messages and firing celebratory bullets into the air. A US Air Force C17 strategic transport aircraft left Afghanistan on Monday at 11:59 p.m. local time, close to President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline to cease US military involvement in the country, according to this website.

From the runway, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters, “Congratulations to Afghanistan.” “This triumph belongs to all of us.”

While the Taliban’s takeover served as a “lesson for other invaders,” Mujahid stated a wish to strengthen connections with the United States and the international community.

According to AFP, he stated, “We want to have good relations with the United States and the rest of the world.” “We look forward to strong diplomatic relations with all of them.”

The Taliban has claimed to have moved to a more moderate platform, but reports of fighters looking for Afghans who assisted US forces and working women being ordered to stay at home have fuelled fears of a return to the group’s ruthless rule in the 1990s.

Shortly after the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15, the capital’s airport saw horrific and chaotic scenes as Afghans desperately tried to exit the country, with many clinging to departing planes.

Over 170 Afghans and 13 US service men were murdered in a suicide bombing outside the airport on Thursday. ISIS-K, a regional affiliate of the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Monday, four rockets were fired at Kabul’s airport as part of the United States’ evacuation attempts. There were no casualties, and the perpetrator of the attack remains unknown.

The US left behind disabled military planes, armored vehicles, and defensive equipment at Kabul’s airport after its exit.

Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie said the military’s C-RAM (counter rocket, artillery, and mortar) system, which was used to intercept five rockets fired at the airports on Sunday, was demilitarized and “will never be employed again” in a Monday news briefing at the Pentagon.

McKenzie went on to declare that up to 70 MRAPs had been “demilitarized,” that 27 Humvees would “never be driven again,” and that 73. This is a condensed version of the information.