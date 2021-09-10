The Taliban’s takeover has sparked concerns about Afghanistan’s heritage.

The cultural center in Bamiyan was supposed to be finished last month, highlighting the extraordinary legacy of a location that the Taliban in Afghanistan desecrated two decades ago by dynamiting ancient Buddha sculptures.

The red carpet festivities, on the other hand, will have to wait. Everything was put on hold after the Taliban marched triumphantly into Kabul’s capital.

“Everything is on hold,” said Philippe Delanghe of UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural organization, who added that they are waiting for the new regime’s decisions.

Afghanistan was once a junction of ancient civilisations on the famed Silk Road trading route.

There are fears that its heritage will be jeopardized now that it is in the hands of the extremist Islamist Taliban.

The Taliban spent weeks in March 2001 blowing up two massive 1,500-year-old Buddha sculptures carved onto a rock in Bamiyan, about 175 kilometers (78 miles) west of Kabul, with dynamite and artillery.

Many people believe that indiscriminate destruction is one of the world’s biggest cultural crimes.

It was an act that brought the violent ideology of Islamists to the attention of the world just a few months before Al-Qaeda, which was sheltered by the Taliban in Afghanistan, carried out the deadly 9/11 attacks on America.

UNESCO’s associate director general for cultural, Ernesto Ottone, told AFP, “We judge by history, and there were awful results 20 years ago.”

The Taliban stated in February that Afghanistan’s antiques are a part of the country’s “history, identity, and rich culture,” and that “we have an obligation to robustly defend, monitor, and maintain these artifacts.”

The Buddhist sanctuaries at Mes Aynak and the 12th-century Minaret of Jam, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are two of Afghanistan’s top attractions.

The Taliban, on the other hand, have said nothing since gaining control.

There are several concerning signals. Residents in Bamiyan accused the Taliban in mid-August of blowing up a statue honoring a Hazara leader, an ethnic group oppressed by Islamists, whom they had assassinated in the 1990s.

AFP was unable to verify the reports, but photographs on social media appeared to show a beheaded statue.

The director of the French Archaeological Delegation in Afghanistan (DAFA), Philippe Marquis, told AFP that he is still concerned about what may happen.

“We haven’t made any announcements that say, ‘We’re going to demolish or erase everything from the non-Islamic past,’” he said.

Destruction of cultural heritage sites has been classified as a war crime since 2016.

Many people are concerned about the National Museum in Kabul, which was ransacked both during the civil war that followed the Soviet military pullout in 1992-1996 and during the Taliban’s first government, which lasted from 1996 to 2001.

