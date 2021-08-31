The Taliban’s takeover has reawakened old fears among former Soviet neighbors.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has brought back awful memories for Afghanistan’s former Soviet neighbors, who are concerned about a jihadist threat and a refugee catastrophe.

While Islamist militants have never fought for territory outside of Afghanistan, their control in the region over two decades ago created insecurity across Central Asia.

Now, the region’s governments are bracing for further unrest to spill over into their territory, as residents prepare for new neighbors at home.

“If refugees come, we will offer them our home, our salt, and our bread,” said Abdualziz Mukhamadjanov, a 26-year-old trader in Termez, near the Afghan border in southern Uzbekistan.

“Is there anything else you can do?”

Russia, a long-time player in the region, disagrees, and has urged Central Asia to reject Western proposals to house Afghan refugees.

Despite the government’s claims that it is only allowing refugees to pass through, refugees have landed in Uzbekistan.

It announced on August 20 that it had aided the westward evacuation of approximately 2,000 persons, largely Europeans working in the nation and some Afghans, via Tashkent’s airport.

It further stated that 150 Afghans had been returned after agreements with the Taliban to ensure their safety.

Despite this, stories of significant numbers of refugees crossing the Amu Darya river on improvised rafts have spread, and an Afghan embassy employee told AFP that a coronavirus center in Termez was holding up to 1,500 people.

Tashkent has been silent about the subject.

Many locals of Termez near the Afghan border, including Mukhamadjanov, were surprised to hear that asylum-seekers had crossed across, while AFP was denied access to both the coronavirus center and a camp near the border.

When the Taliban governed from 1996 to 2001, Uzbeks founded the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), which found refuge in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In 1999, the militants shocked the region by crossing into Kyrgyzstan and temporarily seizing a village. Uzbekistan blamed the organization for earlier that year’s explosions in Tashkent.

According to Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili of the University of Pittsburgh, the IMU is a considerably decreased force, but its remnants and other militant groups in Afghanistan with Central Asians among their members can still represent a threat.

“The Taliban have never made a move in Central Asia, but they do have Central Asian fighters that they can use to gain leverage with Central Asian states,” Murtazashvili told AFP.

Moscow has increased military training in Central Asia.