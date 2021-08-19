The Taliban’s seizure of weapons embarrasses the US.

After the defeat of Afghan government forces, videos of Taliban insurgents parading in US-made armored vehicles, carrying US-supplied guns, and getting onto American Black Hawk helicopters have embarrassed the White House.

The Islamist militants, who took control of the country after a months-long war, seized massive amounts of weaponry, equipment, and munitions from the Afghan military forces, the vast majority of which had been supplied by Washington over the previous two decades.

Taliban fighters were seen on social media with M4 and M18 assault rifles, as well as M24 sniper guns, driving about in famous US Humvees, and donning US-style special forces tactical uniforms in one video.

The photos are being used to support a political assault on President Joe Biden for allegedly mishandling the US withdrawal from the country after a 20-year war.

The majority of the weaponry was recovered from Afghan soldiers, who, despite two decades of training and tens of billions of dollars in US aid, surrendered Kabul without a fight over the weekend.

“Obviously, we don’t have a complete picture of where every piece of defensive equipment has gone. On Tuesday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, “Certainly, a good quantity of stuff has slipped into the hands of the Taliban.”

He stated, “Obviously, we don’t have a sense that they will readily hand it over to us.”

Republicans pounced on Biden’s admission to attack him.

“The Taliban are better armed today than they have ever been,” Republican national chair Ronna McDaniel said, referring to Biden’s failed retreat.

In recent years, the US military has supplied the Afghan army with more than 7,000 machine guns, 4,700 Humvees, and 20,000 grenades, according to government estimates.

Washington has also provided artillery and reconnaissance drones to Afghanistan, as well as more than 200 fixed-wing and helicopter aircraft.

However, their continuous operation was reliant on US technical assistance and parts.

According to photos published Wednesday by Janes Defense Weekly, around 40 Afghan military aircraft, including five UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, 16 Russia Mi-17 helicopters, and ten A-29 Super Tucano attack planes, were flown into Uzbekistan in the last week to avoid the Taliban assault.

The Pentagon removed massive amounts of its own equipment from Afghanistan during its 16-month retreat, handing some of it over to the Afghan army.

However, questions have been made about equipment provided to Afghan forces that is now in Taliban control.

According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, the department is looking into the matter.

“Obviously, we are. Brief News from Washington Newsday.