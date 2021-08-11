The Taliban’s rapid advance in Afghanistan could result in the sale of billions of dollars worth of US-made weapons.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban is moving quicker than planned, and militants have already taken control of a number of large provincial cities and key border crossings. The Taliban have taken control of at least five provincial capitals in the last week.

The Afghan Armed Forces (AAF), which has long failed to live up to the ambitions and promises of its American sponsors, appears unable to stem the tide or keep the billions of dollars in US-made weapons that have been provided to aid their ongoing war.

ANA victories destabilize the government, strengthen the Taliban’s prestige, and provide the group with new equipment and weaponry.

In the final stages of Afghanistan’s 20-year conflict, Taliban militants may use US and NATO-supplied weapons to besiege the Afghan National Army troops that the equipment was designed to assist.

The Taliban’s fast march has made analysts doubtful about the AAF’s capacity to maintain democratic government in Kabul, which is backed by the ANA and the Afghan Air Force.

According to The Washington Post, President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing for Kabul’s government to fall within 90 days of the United States and NATO leaving on August 31. Americans should leave the country “immediately” and “not plan to rely on US government flights,” according to the US embassy in Kabul.

For the administration and its backers, the situation is dire. According to Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Center on Military and Political Power, “the world is watching a tragic and foreseeable calamity unfold in Afghanistan.”

“Since April, the Taliban has approximately tripled the amount of land it controls and taken control of eight provincial capitals in just five days. “One could have foreseen Taliban gains in the south and east following the withdrawal of most US military support for Afghan forces,” Bowman added.

“However, many of the Taliban’s gains have been witnessed in the west and north, especially in areas that serve as the government’s power base in Kabul. The Taliban plainly intends to isolate and destabilize Kabul’s administration. Afghan soldiers will continue to fight valiantly, but they will require assistance.”

The Taliban have shot down ANA soldiers with American guns and bombed their checkpoints with explosive-laden Humvees. Every new Taliban onslaught is accompanied by photographs. This is a condensed version of the information.