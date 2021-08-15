The Taliban’s quick takeover has tarnished the United States’ image.

After two decades in Afghanistan, America’s longest war was coming to a close, leaving the country’s reputation in shambles.

With the government in Kabul collapsing so quickly on Sunday, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, which triggered the US invasion, will almost certainly be marked with the Taliban regaining control of Afghanistan, despite a cost to the US of nearly 2,500 lives and more than $2 trillion.

According to some analysts, the shambles that followed the withdrawal of US soldiers will certainly undermine the US on the international arena at a time when Vice President Joe Biden was speaking about uniting democracies in the face of a growing China.

“America’s reputation as an ally has been eroded as a result of the way the Afghan government has been abandoned, beginning with the Doha talks,” said Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US, referring to the US-Taliban agreement reached last year in Qatar’s capital.

Haqqani, who is now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, highlighted that US diplomats were ultimately limited to sending tweets encouraging the Taliban to halt their attacks.

“The fact that the world’s most powerful nation’s envoys were misled in Doha and its leaders were ignored so easily in the last days will embolden others to engage in deceitful diplomacy,” Haqqani added.

Biden was slammed for mismanaging the pullout, with the US rushing to remove its large embassy barely a month after downplaying fears that the Afghan government would fall apart rapidly.

Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican hawk, said, “It’s going to have repercussions not just for Afghanistan.”

In an interview with ABC, she stated, “America’s adversaries know they can threaten us, and our allies are asking if they can count on us for anything this morning.”

The Biden administration is keen to point out that former President Donald Trump negotiated the withdrawal agreement in Doha, and that the majority of Americans support stopping “forever wars.”

Also speaking on ABC, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated the US has “succeeded” in its core mission of bringing Al-Qaeda perpetrators of the September 11 attacks to account.

“It’s also true that nothing would make our strategic adversaries across the world happier than to see us stuck in Afghanistan for another five, ten, or twenty years. Blinken stated, “That is not in the national interest.”

