The Taliban’s New Government’s Key Players

After seizing control of the country and deposing the previous regime last month, Afghanistan’s Taliban declared crucial positions for their new government on Tuesday.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, who is sanctioned by the United Nations, has been named as the head, with Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy.

Even when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, their inner workings and leadership were cloaked in mystery.

A number of cabinet positions have yet to be filled. Here’s a quick review of everything we know so far:

Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund is a Taliban veteran who worked closely with Mullah Omar, the movement’s founder and first supreme leader, as a political advisor.

He was a member of the Taliban’s Supreme Council and served as deputy foreign minister during the previous administration. He was also placed on a UN Security Council sanctions list for the Taliban’s “acts and actions.”

He also served as the Taliban governor of Kandahar from Kandahar.

According to the United Nations, he was known as “one of the most effective Taliban commanders.”

Abdul Ghani Baradar, Hassan’s deputy, was born and raised in Kandahar, the Taliban’s birthplace.

Baradar’s life, like that of other Afghans, was forever changed by the Soviet invasion of the nation in the late 1970s, which turned him into an insurgent.

He was thought to have fought alongside Mullah Omar.

During the turmoil and corruption of the civil war that followed the Soviet withdrawal, the two went on to create the Taliban movement in the early 1990s.

Following the overthrow of the Taliban regime by US-led forces in 2001, Baradar is thought to have been among a small handful of rebels who approached interim president Hamid Karzai with a prospective arrangement in which the militants would recognize the new administration.

Baradar was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 and held in captivity until he was released and transported to Qatar in 2018 as a result of US pressure.

He was named chief of the Taliban’s political office here, where he oversaw the signing of the troop pullout deal with the US.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the son of a renowned anti-Soviet jihad commander, has served as both the Taliban’s deputy leader and the head of the famous Haqqani network.

In the new regime, he will be the Minister of the Interior.

The Haqqani network is a US-designated terrorist organization that has long been regarded as one of Afghanistan’s most dangerous militant organizations.

