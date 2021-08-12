The Taliban’s executions of surrendering Afghan troops could be considered war crimes, according to the US Embassy.

As the terrorists continue to make rapid progress across the country, the US embassy in Kabul has stated that alleged executions of surrendering Afghan troops by Taliban forces “may constitute war crimes.”

“We’re hearing more tales of #Taliban executions of Afghan forces who have surrendered. On Thursday, the embassy issued a statement on Twitter that was “very troubling” and “may constitute war crimes.”

According to Human Rights Watch, Taliban troops in Ghazni, Kandahar, and other provinces have executed arrested soldiers, police officers, and civilians suspected of having ties to the Afghan government. The executions were classified as a “severe violation of the Geneva Conventions and a war crime” by the advocacy group.

A video showing Taliban fighters gunning down members of an Afghan special forces unit was published on July 14. The executions took occurred on June 16 in the town of Dawlat Abad in Faryab region, close to the Turkmenistan border, according to CNN.

The video shows bodies strewn across an outdoor market and at least a dozen men being shot while screams of “Allahu Akhbar” reverberate through the air (God is great).

This website has reached out to the US embassy in Kabul for more information on the killings.

Following an American-led military effort that began in 2001 in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the United States has removed almost all of its troops from Afghanistan. By the end of this month, the final American troops are set to leave.

Although President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that he does not regret the troop pullout, his choice has been criticized. President Hamid Karzai asked Afghan politicians to fight for their country.

The Taliban now controls almost two-thirds of Afghanistan in terms of land area, and its territory is rapidly expanding as coalition forces retreat. Thousands of families have been displaced as a result of the conflict.

The insurgents have taken control of 10 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals as of Thursday morning. Eight extremists have been caught in less than a week, and at least three more are under threat. The Taliban claimed control of Ghazni city, 150 kilometers southwest of Kabul, on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the terrorist organization has also taken control of a police station in Lashkar Gah, a crucial provincial capital in southern Afghanistan. Despite the fact that the government still controls the capital, the. This is a condensed version of the information.