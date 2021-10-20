The Taliban’s ‘Efforts’ To Stabilize Afghanistan Are Recognized By Russia.

Russia acknowledged Taliban efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, but expressed concern that “terrorist” groups threatened regional stability.

The Taliban are in Russia for talks as the Kremlin wants to exert its authority in Central Asia and press for action against Islamic State fighters who it claims have massed in the country’s chronically dangerous region.

Since assuming power in mid-August, the talks have been one of the Taliban’s most high-profile international gatherings.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informed representatives from ten nations, including China and Pakistan, that “a new administration is in charge now.”

“We applaud their efforts to calm the military and political crisis and get the governmental apparatus up and running.”

However, Russia’s top diplomat also stated that “many terrorist organisations,” including Islamic State militants and al-Qaeda, have been attempting to take advantage of the country’s security vacuum in order to enhance their image.

Lavrov expressed disappointment that no US officials attended the meetings.

To avoid a humanitarian crisis and a new refugee exodus, he asked the international community to mobilize and deliver “effective” aid to Kabul.

The meetings come as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that Islamic State fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to sow instability in Russia’s surrounding former Soviet countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, a major figure in the new Afghan administration who led discussions with the European Union and the United States last week, leads the Taliban delegation.

These came after meetings between the Taliban and Turkish authorities in Ankara.

Following the hardline group’s takeover, Brussels has pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) to avert a humanitarian calamity.

Despite the Taliban being a declared terrorist organization in Russia, Moscow has sought out to them and welcomed their representatives in Moscow on multiple occasions in recent years.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan and international soldiers withdrew after nearly two decades, Putin and other Russian officials have expressed a host of security-related concerns.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that 2,000 Islamic State fighters had gathered in northern Afghanistan, with its leaders planning to smuggle them into neighboring Central Asian countries disguised as refugees.

Following the Taliban’s takeover, Russia conducted military exercises with ex-Soviet countries bordering Afghanistan.

Drug trafficking from Afghanistan has reached “unprecedented” proportions, according to Lavrov, a concern shared by the Kremlin during meetings with Central Asian countries and China.

Putin has reached out to the Taliban despite reaching out to them.