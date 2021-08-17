The Taliban’s co-founder has returned to Afghanistan as the group attempts to re-establish itself in Kabul.

Following the Taliban’s startling takeover of Afghanistan on Tuesday, the group’s co-founder returned to the country, hours after the group urged government employees to return to work – though people were apprehensive and few women ventured to the streets.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar’s return from Qatar, where he spent months coordinating discussions with the US and then Afghan peace negotiators, completes the Taliban’s amazing resurgence after being evicted 20 years ago.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have attempted to abandon the nation, either to avoid the Taliban’s strict Islamist rule or to avoid direct retaliation for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the previous two decades.

Significantly, Baradar, the Taliban’s current deputy leader, opted to land in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second largest city and the Taliban’s spiritual birthplace and capital during their first years in power.

He arrived hours after evacuation flights from Kabul’s airport resumed following Monday’s turmoil, when large crowds swarmed the apron, with some desperate civilians clinging to the fuselage of a US military plane as it rolled down the runway for take-off.

From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan as a pariah state, infamous for a ruthless regime in which girls were denied access to education, women were forbidden from participating in jobs that required them to interact with men, and people were stoned to death.

Following the September 11 attacks, US-led forces invaded and toppled the Taliban, who had given Al-Qaeda sanctuary.

Now that the Taliban are back in charge, they’ve tried to project a sense of restraint and moderation, offering a “universal amnesty” for government employees on Tuesday.

A Taliban statement said, “Those working in any sector or department of the government should resume their responsibilities with full pleasure and continue their duties without fear.”

As traffic police returned to the streets, several shops reopened, and Taliban officials organized their first diplomatic encounter – with the Russian ambassador.

In the western city of Herat, a Taliban official gave an interview to a female journalist on an Afghan television station, and a girls’ school reopened.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, said the Taliban had delivered a “good signal” by demonstrating a “willingness to tolerate the opinions of others.”

However, schools and institutions remained closed in the capital, few women publicly took to the streets, and males had discarded their Western garb. Brief News from Washington Newsday.