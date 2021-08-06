The Taliban’s attacks on cities, according to the UN’s Afghan envoy, “must stop now.”

The UN envoy to Afghanistan called on the Taliban to stop attacking key cities immediately on Friday, warning that the conflict-torn country was on the verge of “catastrophe.”

During a special meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Deborah Lyons, the chief of the UN’s Afghanistan relief effort, gave a bleak picture of the country’s deteriorating circumstances.

Lyons told the 15-member Security Council via video connection from Kabul, “The Security Council must deliver an unambiguous declaration that attacks against cities must stop now.”

The Taliban have taken over significant swaths of the countryside and are now posing a threat to Afghan government forces in a number of major cities, notably Herat, near the western border with Iran, and Laskhar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

Insurgents killed the chief of the Afghan government’s media information department on Friday, bringing the fight closer to the capital Kabul.

Insurgents have taken advantage of the security vacuum created by US troop withdrawal.

Since May, when US and other foreign forces began the first part of a military pullout that is expected to be completed later this month, fighting has raged.

Lyons appealed with the council, “Today we have an opportunity.”

“An opportunity to demonstrate the UN Security Council’s determination, as well as the regional and worldwide community that you represent, to prevent Afghanistan from devolving into a calamity with few, if any, precedents in this century,” she said.

Countries dealing with Taliban officials should “insist on a general truce” and a “resumption” of negotiations, according to Lyons.

She believes that a travel restriction exception that allows Taliban members to travel only for the sake of peace talks should only be renewed next month if “real progress on peace” is made.

“The council should seriously consider giving the United Nations a mandate that permits it to play a stronger role in supporting negotiations when both sides seek it,” Lyons added.

Estonia, Norway, and Afghanistan had requested the public meeting, which was held on Thursday.