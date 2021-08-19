The Taliban use a public relations blitz to combat a lack of trust.

The Taliban appear to have started a public relations blitz, smiling and waving at journalists, posing for selfies in the streets, and even sitting down for a TV interview with a female journalist, telling Afghans – and the world – that life under their reign will be different this time.

Taliban 2.0, on the other hand, is a tough sell.

Afghans, particularly women and religious minorities, are haunted by memories of the insurgents’ cruel 1996-2001 reign and the almost two-decade insurgency that killed tens of thousands.

In his inaugural press conference, conducted Tuesday in the building where the now-defunct Afghan government used to brief the media, longtime Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid remarked, “On ideology and views, there is no difference.”

“However, there are significant distinctions based on experience, maturity, and insight.”

He checked all the boxes: full amnesty for all, women’s rights, including access to school and employment, independent and free media, and an inclusive government in a country riven by ethnic and sectarian divisions.

To make his point, another Taliban official sat down for a one-on-one conversation with a female journalist on television.

They’ve also stated that Afghan soil will not be used against other countries and that they wish to join the world community.

They sent representatives to a ceremony commemorating Ashura, one of the most important times of the year for Shia Muslims – who are considered heretics by many hardline Sunnis, including the Taliban – in possibly one of their most stunning acts.

For months, assurances have been coming, but there have been few specifics.

All of the vows come with a stipulation: everything must be in accordance with Islam’s beliefs, as they interpret it.

Few people recall the first time they forced their ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam on Afghanistan.

Women were barred from public life, girls were forbidden from attending school, entertainment was prohibited, and harsh punishments, such as stoning to death for adultery, were enacted.

They were widely vilified for massacring civilians, particularly religious minorities like Shia Muslims, who continued to be targeted by lethal bombs and targeted executions long after the Taliban were deposed in 2001 for harboring Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda.

When the Taliban initially conquered Kabul 25 years ago, they offered sweeping amnesty to their opponents, just as they did this week.

Mullah Omar, the group’s leader, warned Kabul people in September, “We do not believe in any type of retaliation.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.