The Taliban sends an envoy to Pakistan to take charge of the embassy.

Officials reported Friday that a Taliban envoy has been dispatched to Pakistan to take charge of the Afghan embassy, two months after the hardline Islamist group seized power.

In Islamabad, Sardar Ahmad Khan Shokaib has been named first secretary, while Taliban officials have been assigned to consulates in Peshawar, Karachi, and Quetta.

Shokaib cannot assume the position of ambassador because the new Taliban leadership have yet to be publicly recognized by any foreign government, including Pakistan’s.

“These diplomats will be in charge of the embassy as well as the three consulates,” a Taliban insider told AFP.

A source close to the Peshawar consulate stated, “They will formally take possession on Monday.”

Following the reported kidnapping of his daughter in leafy Islamabad, the old US-backed government withdrew the Afghan embassy’s last ambassador several months ago.

With Pakistan hosting millions of Afghan refugees, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the decision will allow the embassy to fulfill consular functions.

“I understand they’ve made similar appointments in several of their other embassies,” the official continued.

Pakistan has long been accused by the United States of playing a double game in Afghanistan and has had close relations to the Taliban leadership.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to engage with the Taliban and provide economic assistance to the aid-dependent country, which has seen financing from Western donors suspended since the takeover.