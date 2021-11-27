The Taliban regime would not ‘interfere’ in the affairs of other countries, according to the Prime Minister.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a co-founder of the Taliban and now Afghanistan’s prime minister, said Saturday that his administration will “not intervene” in other countries’ domestic issues, and asked international organizations to keep providing relief to the war-torn country.

Hassan’s audio statement, which was carried on state television and was his first address to the public since the Taliban seized power in August, comes ahead of the US-Taliban conference in Doha next week.

“We assure all countries that we will not interfere in their internal affairs, and we want to have good economic relations with them,” Hassan said in a nearly 30-minute speech that drew criticism on social media for remaining silent since the Islamists took power, despite the country’s dire circumstances.

“We’re drowning in our issues, and with God’s aid, we’re attempting to find the fortitude to pull our people out of their misery and hardships.”

After overthrowing the previous US-backed administration on August 15, the Taliban seized power, as Washington rapidly evacuated its troops from the nation after a 20-year conflict.

After the 9/11 attacks in the United States, which were carried out by Al-Qaeda, whose now-killed founder Osama bin Laden was living in Afghanistan at the time, the Taliban’s previous administration was overthrown in a US-led invasion.

Hassan is a Taliban veteran who worked closely with Mullah Omar, the movement’s founder and first supreme leader, as a political advisor and close colleague.

Hassan, who is said to be in his 60s, formerly served as the movement’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister from 1996 to 2001.

He was placed on a UN Security Council sanctions list linked to the Taliban’s “acts and activities.”

Hassan’s government confronts a number of obstacles, including rebuilding the country’s ailing economy, which has been deprived of international help, which previously accounted for 75% of the national budget under previous US-backed governments.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, inflation and unemployment have risen, and the country’s banking sector has crumbled.

The financial crisis was exacerbated when the United States froze roughly $10 billion in assets kept in reserve for Kabul, and the situation worsened after the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund cut off Afghanistan’s access to funds.

The United Nations’ aid agencies have warned that Afghanistan is facing a grave humanitarian disaster, with more than half of the country’s 38 million people set to go hungry this winter.

Afghans have been obliged to do so by the increasingly deteriorating scenario.