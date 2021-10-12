The Taliban meet with an EU-US delegation, and Brussels pledges $1 billion in aid.

The Taliban met with a joint US-EU team in Qatar for the first time Tuesday, as Brussels committed one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in funding for Afghanistan.

The firm stance After returning to power in August with the withdrawal of US soldiers after a 20-year conflict, Islamists are demanding legitimacy as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier asked the international community to give to drought-stricken and poor Afghanistan in order to prevent the country’s economic collapse, but he also chastised the Taliban for their “failed” pledges to Afghan women and girls.

At a virtual G20 meeting hosted by Italy on Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the EU aid package, which is intended to “avert a massive humanitarian and socio-economic collapse.”

She emphasized that the monies are “direct help” for Afghans, and that they will be channeled to international organizations working on the ground, rather than to the Taliban’s interim government, which Brussels does not recognize.

“We’ve been quite explicit about our expectations for any interaction with the Afghan authorities, especially on human rights,” she said.

“So far, the reports are self-evident. The Afghan people, on the other hand, should not bear the brunt of the Taliban’s conduct.” The Taliban are in desperate need of help because Afghanistan’s economy is in shambles, with most aid cut off as winter approaches, food prices soaring, and unemployment skyrocketing.

EU countries are fearful of an influx of Afghan asylum seekers attempting to join the bloc, similar to what happened in 2015 with Syrian refugees fleeing their war.

Brussels believes that contributing money to help stabilize Afghanistan and nations bordering on it could halt the flow of refugees.

Qatar, which has long sponsored a Taliban political office, brokered the direct discussions in Doha on Tuesday.

“I think talking with them (the Taliban) is the most important thing right now,” Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, a special envoy to Qatar’s foreign minister, said, ignoring the question of whether or not to recognize a Taliban administration.

He told the Global Security Forum conference in Doha that “humanitarian (situation), education, and free passage” of people who want to leave are “priorities right now.”

The meeting with the Taliban, according to EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali, will “enable the US and European sides to address concerns” such as respect for women’s rights and preventing Afghanistan from becoming a refuge for “terrorist” organisations.

“This is an informal technical discussion. It does not imply acceptance of the ‘interim government.’ “she stated

The Taliban regime has yet to do so.