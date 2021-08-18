The Taliban is said to have opened fire on a crowd of protesters waving the Afghan flag.

In the Afghan city of Jalalabad, the Taliban is said to have stormed a rally and opened fire on a crowd of protestors.

Days after the Taliban overthrew the government and reclaimed control in Afghanistan, videos circulated on social media showing a group of people raising the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan flag in a crowded street.

Taliban members are said to have opened fire on the crowd, driving people to flee for safety.

It was unclear whether anyone had been killed or hurt right away. Casualties have been reported, according to Najeeb Nangyal, a former spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior Affairs.

August 18, 2021 — Najeeb Nangyal (@NajeebNangyal)

“Protesters in Jalalabad demand the national flag restored to government buildings and reject the Taliban terrorists’ flag. The Taliban start fire on demonstrators. “Casualties have been reported,” Nangyal said alongside a 45-second video of the rally.

Later, he released another video in which many gunshots can be heard. We’ve reached out to Nangyal for more information.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.