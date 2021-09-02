The Taliban is said to be going door-to-door, murdering US allies and ‘traitors.’

Just hours after the final Western troops left the nation, Taliban gunmen are reportedly going door-to-door and executing “traitors” who aided British and American forces.

Since the last U.S. military soldiers left Afghanistan, the Taliban began raiding homes, hunting for “traitors” who aided the US and British military. The terrorist organization is alleged to be seeking vengeance.

Kaleem, a five-year veteran who used to work as an interpreter for British soldiers, claims that during a raid, a squad of armed Jihadis — commanded by an imam who is now a Taliban commander — knocked on his family’s door.

“He came to the door and knocked. He was escorted by bodyguards wielding AK-47s and inquired about my whereabouts, but my family informed him that I was not present. They were terrified. The Daily Mail quoted Kaleem as saying, “They worried they’d be taken away.”

“We expected them to search the house, but they didn’t, and they told us that they would come back. We’re all frightened that if they don’t find me, they’ll punish the family. If they discover me, I’m going to die.”

Thousands of Afghans who previously worked as interpreters for US and UK forces have expressed concern that the Taliban may have obtained their biometric information and records. According to The New York Times, during the takeover on Aug. 15, some jihadis proceeded to the National Directorate of Security and the Ministry of Communications, where they obtained information about Afghan intelligence agents and their informers.

Following Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid’s pledge that the new administration will “forgive” those who “fought against us,” the raid is being publicized.

“All those who fought against us have been forgiven. Animosities have come to an end,” he remarked at a press conference on Aug. 17. “We don’t want any issues with the international community.”

The operation comes as more information about the Taliban’s ruthless rule becomes available. A former Afghan special forces soldier stated on Tuesday that the rebel organization had already slain at least 15 of his colleagues, 12 of whom were Kandahar special forces members and three of whom were Jalalabad soldiers.

“They were dear friends of mine. I communicated with them. According to the former soldier, the Taliban “pulled them out of their homes and shot them.”

Taliban fighters are reportedly said to have raped and battered a gay guy they met in Kabul. Brief News from Washington Newsday.