The Taliban is holding a parade to show off the looted US equipment.

Taliban gunmen perched on captured Humvees as they prepared for a parade of looted US military hardware, perhaps including a Black Hawk helicopter, in their spiritual heartland of southern Afghanistan on Wednesday.

According to an AFP correspondent, a lengthy line of green vehicles sat in single file on a motorway outside Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city, many with white-and-black Taliban flags tied to aerials.

At Ayno Maina, a village on the outskirts of the city, fighters manned the controls of the multi-purpose trucks, which had been used by US, NATO, and Afghan forces during Afghanistan’s 20-year conflict.

Supporters in pick-up trucks drove passed a convoy of military vehicles, some of which were armed with heavy weaponry and machine guns.

In recent days, at least one Black Hawk helicopter has been seen flying over Kandahar, implying that it was piloted by someone from the old Afghan army, as the Taliban lack experienced pilots.

The Taliban’s ethnic Pashtun stronghold, Kandahar, is where the hardline party was created and ascended to power in 1996. When US-led forces entered in 2001, the Taliban had taken control of the majority of the country.

White-bearded Taliban leaders sat in the shade in the players’ dugout, sitting on armchairs behind wooden coffee tables, waiting for the march to begin at Kandahar Cricket Ground.

Others sat on the grass, crossed-legged, as hundreds gathered in the terrace stand to observe.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s secrecy-loving supreme leader, is now living in Kandahar, the organisation announced Sunday.

He was expected to arrive on Wednesday, but he did not show up, leaving the city’s new governor to speak to the gathering.

Another chopper buzzed overhead, trailed by a Taliban banner, as fighters in headscarves waved beneath, according to footage broadcast online during the build-up to the event.

Thousands of Taliban supporters had rushed into Kandahar streets the day before, waving flags and yelling “God is greatest” in celebration of the US pullout.