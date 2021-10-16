The Taliban is expected to announce plans for girls’ education’soon,’ according to the UN.

After four weeks of Afghan boys receiving secondary education but not girls, the Taliban will establish a framework that allows girls to attend school in Afghanistan “soon,” according to a top UN official.

“The de facto minister of education told us that they are working on a framework, which they will announce soon,” UNICEF deputy executive director Omar Abdi told reporters at the United Nations in New York on Friday.

The Taliban have been insisting for weeks that girls will be allowed to return to school as soon as possible.

The Islamist organization, which ruled Afghanistan with brutality and oppression from 1996 to 2001, has sparked international outrage by essentially barring women and girls from schools and jobs across the country, while gradually robbing Afghans of their liberties.

The Taliban initially allowed girls to attend primary education, but they insisted that neither the girls nor their female teachers be allowed to return to secondary school.

Officials from the Taliban have claimed that this can only happen if the girls’ safety and strict gender segregation can be guaranteed under the group’s strict interpretation of sharia law, and that additional time is needed to put this framework in place.

“Millions of females of secondary school age are missing out on education for the 27th straight day,” Abdi said as he spoke.

The UN, he claimed, has asked the Taliban, who now rule Afghanistan, “not to wait” to educate girls.

Abdi claimed to have visited Afghanistan a week prior and talked with Taliban officials.

“The education of girls was the first subject I brought up in all of my meetings.”

He claimed to have obtained “affirmations” from the Taliban that girls would be allowed to attend primary school.

He stated secondary schools were authorized “only in five provinces,” but that the United Nations is striving for the right to be introduced nationwide.

Asma, a 14-year-old girl, expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation as well as her ambition to continue her education this week.

“Will I be able to attend school?” This is my most serious issue. I want to learn everything, from the simplest to the most difficult topics. I want to be an astronaut, an engineer, or an architect, among other things… She told Amnesty International, “This is my dream.”

She went on to say, “Education is not a crime.” “If the Taliban make that announcement.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.