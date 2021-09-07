The Taliban is accused of assassinating a pregnant woman in front of her family.

According to her son, the Taliban allegedly murdered a pregnant policewoman in front of her family over the weekend.

According to CNN, the suspected victim, Negar Masoomi of Afghanistan’s Ghor province, was eight months pregnant when she was killed on Saturday night, according to the victim’s sister and a local journalist in Ghor.

According to a BBC story, three unidentified gunmen speaking Arabic allegedly arrived to Masoomi’s home and searched it before tying up members of her family. According to the site, Masoomi, who worked at the local prison, was allegedly abused and shot in the head in front of her husband and children.

Masoomi’s son, Mohammad Hanif, claimed that the Taliban “murdered her with a knife,” according to CNN. He has urged the government to uncover and prosecute the killers, warning that if nothing is done, “we may have to take the law into our own hands.”

Bilal Kareemi, a Taliban spokesman, refuted the allegations, claiming the group had no participation in the incident.

“[Masoomi] hasn’t been killed by the Islamic Emirate’s Mujahedeen, possibly because of personal hostility, but we haven’t received the investigation’s final result,” Kareemi said.

He said, “Our Mujahideen are currently investigating the situation, and we will share our final findings with you as soon as we receive them.”

The incident occurred on the same day as a women’s protest in Kabul, seeking equal rights and the freedom to participate in governance, was allegedly met with Taliban violence and tear gas, according to CNN.

Afghan women can continue to serve in the government, according to the group, but they are not guaranteed cabinet or other prominent positions.

The Taliban had already promised an amnesty for individuals who worked for the former administration, according to spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed. According to the Washington Post, the group has been accused of tracking down former Afghan security officials and people who may have worked with American or NATO forces, with militants allegedly going door to door, setting up checkpoints, and threatening to arrest or kill relatives of “collaborators.”

On the same day as Masoomi’s murder, the Taliban allegedly dragged folk musician Fawad Andarabi from his home in Kabul and fatally shot him in the head.

On Aug. 17, the Taliban allegedly shot and killed a woman in Takhar province. Brief News from Washington Newsday.