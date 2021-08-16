The Taliban humiliates Biden by capturing Kabul, and the US lowers the flag at the embassy.

Following the Taliban’s declaration that “the war in Afghanistan is finished” following the takeover of the presidential palace, Afghanistan reverted to fundamentalist rule two decades after US forces entered the country in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

When Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, told Al Jazeera TV: “Today is a beautiful day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen,” the humiliation of the US was complete. For the past 20 years, they have seen the rewards of their labors and sacrifices.” The Taliban stormed back into Kabul after 20 years and were already releasing al Qaeda members confined in Afghan jails, boosting the possibility of additional terror operations against the United States.

When China announces that its embassy employees will not be leaving Kabul, the magnitude of the harm caused by the botched evacuation and loss of US influence becomes clear.

In Washington, the Afghanistan crisis threatens to derail President Joe Biden’s recent victory in passing a trillion-dollar infrastructure package to help the US economy, despite a COVID-19 comeback. Worse, the throngs at Kabul’s airport and helicopters carrying workers away from the US embassy evoked memories of Saigon in 1975.

Several evacuation flights are reported to have taken off around 6:02 a.m. ET. Military jets from the United States, notably multiple C-17 transport planes, have also taken off from the airfield.

All countries, including Russia and Italy, had evacuated their citizens as of 3:55 a.m. ET. Russia’s envoy to Afghanistan has announced that he will meet with a Taliban representative on Tuesday. Russia, on the other hand, insisted that “no one is going to hasten this [recognition].” The new authority’ behavior will determine whether they are recognized or not.”

3:46 a.m. ET: The Chinese embassy in Kabul declares that its personnel will not be evacuated. According to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan, “the Chinese embassy has requested various groups in Afghanistan to safeguard the safety of Chinese individuals, Chinese institutions, and Chinese interests.”

3:17 a.m. ET: Five people were killed in heavy shooting at Kabul’s international airport’s passenger terminal, while thousands of Afghans waited to be evacuated. There have been reports of bloodied bodies on the ground outside the terminal.

1:39 a.m. ET: Footage of passengers hurrying to board planes. To deter them, the US military shoots rounds into the air.

At 10:04 p.m. ET, all embassy workers are safely evacuated. “All diplomatic officials are stationed at Hamid Karzai International Airport,” says the statement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.