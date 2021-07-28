The Taliban have told China that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for separatists.

An insurgent spokesperson said Wednesday that a top-level Taliban team visiting China told Beijing that the organization will not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for plotting against another country.

As the militants continue their sweeping advance across Afghanistan, including areas near their shared border, the group is in China for discussions with Beijing officials, according to spokesman Mohammad Naeem.

Despite the fact that their border is only 76 kilometers (47 miles) long and located at a rocky high altitude without a road crossing, Beijing is concerned that Afghanistan could be used as a staging ground for Uyghur rebels in Xinjiang.

“The Islamic Emirate guaranteed China that Afghan soil would not be used to undermine the security of any country,” Naeem stated.

“They (China) committed not to meddle in Afghan issues, but rather to assist in the resolution of difficulties and the establishment of peace.”

In recent months, Taliban officials have stepped up their international diplomacy, hoping to gain worldwide recognition for when they hope to reclaim power.

Since May, when US-led foreign soldiers began the final part of a pullout set to end next month, they have achieved significant gains across Afghanistan.

In 2019, Beijing received a Taliban delegation, but the rebels had had back-door connections with Pakistan for far longer.

Although Beijing’s Communist Party and the Taliban’s fundamentalist Taliban have nothing in common ideologically, observers believe that shared pragmatism might see mutual self-interest transcend delicate disagreements.

A secure and cooperative government in Kabul would allow Beijing to expand its Belt and Road Initiative into Afghanistan and through the Central Asian countries.

Meanwhile, the Taliban would see China as a vital source of investment and financial support.

Andrew Small, author of “The China-Pakistan Axis,” told AFP earlier this month that “China can cope with the Taliban… but they still find the Taliban’s religious ideology and reasons inherently uncomfortable.”

“They’ve never known how ready or capable the Taliban are to enforce agreements on topics like Uyghur militants being harbored.”

So far, the Taliban have taken control of a number of districts, border crossings, and the encirclement of numerous provincial capitals.

Even as the militants tighten a circle around the towns, government forces have abandoned some rural districts without a fight. However, they are digging in to defend provincial capitals.

Rights groups have accused the rebels of carrying out atrocities in areas under their control, such as the border town of Spin Boldak, where Afghan police say Taliban forces killed about 100 civilians.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar leads a nine-member Taliban squad in China. Brief News from Washington Newsday.