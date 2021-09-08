The Taliban have taken over the Afghan library of a bomb victim.

Books have been removed off shelves, door locks have been destroyed, and photographs have been damaged, according to video evidence. Najiba Bahar was killed by a suicide bomber four years ago, and the Taliban desecrated the library that became her legacy.

Ghulam Hussain Rezai, her fiancee, told AFP from a hotel near Rome where he is residing after being evacuated by the Italian military in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

Following Najiba’s death in 2017, he and her friends and family established the Najiba Foundation library and computer lab in Afghanistan’s rural Daykundi region to provide education for girls and boys.

It even had a volleyball team for girls.

According to recordings and photographs obtained with AFP, the structure in Nili City was looted when the Taliban surged through last month.

Rezai stated, “The library and computer lab have been partially destroyed.”

He said that his team was able to depart Daykundi, but that “my family, my friends, and my colleagues at the Najiba Foundation are in complete fear.”

“They are in hiding, and I am concerned about their safety.”

When a Taliban-claimed car bomb attacked a bus transporting her and other government officials in Kabul on July 24, 2017, he and Najiba were planning their wedding.

The 27-year-old was one of at least 26 persons killed, and her body was so mutilated that her identity was only determined by her engagement ring.

Najiba grew up in a Daykundi hamlet but broke new ground for women’s education by receiving scholarships to study computer science in India and later Japan, where she earned her master’s degree.

Her death shocked her friends and family, but putting up the charity “helped me deal with the trauma, knowing that I done something for Najiba,” Rezai said.

“I won’t be able to bring her back.”

They started with a library, which ended up with roughly 12,000 books, but they also added a computer lab to reflect Najiba’s passion for technology and to assist young people in a location with limited internet access.

Rezai believes the Taliban targeted it because the Islamist group is “against girls’ education, and here was a centre for both girls and boys.”

He also believes there was a third factor: “This was evidence of their crime in some way.”

The organization aims to combat extremism via education, fostering open-mindedness and tolerance, and reminding the local community not only of Najiba’s death, but also of the deaths of others.

“We oppose forgetting,” Rezai stated, emphasizing the importance of remembering “how many lovely lives there were.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.